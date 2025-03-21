Arvest Investments Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,047,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,672,000 after buying an additional 189,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 169,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 163.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 101,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 854.05%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

