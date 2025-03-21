Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.64.

ASND opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $169.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

