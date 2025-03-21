ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.87 and traded as low as $486.34. ASM International shares last traded at $491.71, with a volume of 4,310 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price target on the stock.

Get ASM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASMIY

ASM International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.35 and its 200 day moving average is $577.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.67.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.87. ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $863.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that ASM International NV will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.