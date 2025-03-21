ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Should You Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.91). Approximately 1,883,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.31).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 391 ($5.07).
ASOS Price Performance
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
