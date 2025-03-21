ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Should You Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.91). Approximately 1,883,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 391 ($5.07).

Get ASOS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASC

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.45. The stock has a market cap of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.