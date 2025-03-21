ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.79.
About ATA Creativity Global
