Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Receives C$6.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$5.41 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 105,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$519,409.80. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Get Free Report

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

