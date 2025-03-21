Atlas Wealth LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 989.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,463 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 2.4% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.53 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

