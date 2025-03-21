Atlas Wealth LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $70.21 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.28.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

