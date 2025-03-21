Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $5.87. Atomera shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 228,515 shares trading hands.

Atomera Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative net margin of 13,655.55% and a negative return on equity of 106.81%.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Atomera by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

