Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $5.87. Atomera shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 228,515 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.53.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative net margin of 13,655.55% and a negative return on equity of 106.81%.
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
