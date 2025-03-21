Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:AGH) Quiet Period Set To End on March 24th

Aureus Greenway’s (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, March 24th. Aureus Greenway had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Aureus Greenway Trading Up 30.4 %
NASDAQ:AGH opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aureus Greenway has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.22.
About Aureus Greenway
