Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURFree Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Aurora Innovation worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,741,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 470,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

