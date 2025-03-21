Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $169,685.04 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $558.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
