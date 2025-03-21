Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,693 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

