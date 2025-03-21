Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 412.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.