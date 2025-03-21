Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FDS opened at $431.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.91 and its 200-day moving average is $464.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.