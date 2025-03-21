Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Unilever stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.