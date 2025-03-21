Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 186,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

