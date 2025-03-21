Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

