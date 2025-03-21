Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.4 %

EME opened at $400.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.51.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

