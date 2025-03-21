Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10,714.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $61.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.47.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

