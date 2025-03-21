Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Upgraded by Stifel Canada to Strong-Buy Rating

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AYA. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.97.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 156.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.82. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$10.12 and a one year high of C$19.56.

In related news, Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total transaction of C$724,145.52. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

