Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,315,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 524,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
