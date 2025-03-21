B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 651.01 ($8.44) and traded as high as GBX 707.80 ($9.18). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 703.22 ($9.12), with a volume of 12,894 shares traded.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 682.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 653.07. The firm has a market cap of £262.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.71.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $5.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £111,450 ($144,515.04). Also, insider Francesca Chappell sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.61), for a total value of £138,937.50 ($180,157.55). Corporate insiders own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

