B. Riley Cuts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $122.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

