Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 105,349 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after buying an additional 239,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.69 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.