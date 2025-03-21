Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 1,890 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

