Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,864,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 732,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,195,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

