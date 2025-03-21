Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.