Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 990,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,705,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 164,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,451,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

