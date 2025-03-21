Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 456178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

