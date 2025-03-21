Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 20,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 18,953 shares.The stock last traded at $102.83 and had previously closed at $102.09.

Specifically, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,173.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,440. This trade represents a 23.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bank First Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 771.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank First by 212.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

