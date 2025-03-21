BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

NYSE BKU opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,103.06. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

