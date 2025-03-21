Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $144.80. The stock had a trading volume of 659,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,397. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Jabil by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after buying an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 16,190.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

