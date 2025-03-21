Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $167.07 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $167,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $562.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.