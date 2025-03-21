Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 152,697 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $103,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,619,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VHT opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day moving average is $270.19. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

