Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 117,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 110,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Shell in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.