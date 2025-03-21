Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,626,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,027,000 after acquiring an additional 598,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,213,000 after buying an additional 1,095,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,255,000 after acquiring an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,778,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synovus Financial

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.