Best Agriculture Stocks To Research – March 21st

Deere & Company, Chubb, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks represent shares of companies that are involved in the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural commodities and services. These stocks can include firms specializing in crop and livestock production, agricultural equipment, fertilizers, and other related sectors, making them a key indicator of the overall health of the agricultural industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.59. 526,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,449. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.64. 787,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,650. Chubb has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.90 and its 200 day moving average is $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $144.12. 1,215,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

