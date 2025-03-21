Best Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 18th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banks or financial institutions that allow investors to own a portion of these companies. Their performance is influenced by factors such as interest rates, credit quality, economic conditions, and regulatory changes, making them an important indicator of both the financial health of the banking sector and the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,435,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,866,814. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.16. The company has a market capitalization of $298.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.31. 3,014,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,062. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $655.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average of $239.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 13,509,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,820,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Further Reading