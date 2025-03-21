Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the extraction, production, or processing of lithium, a key metal used in batteries for electric vehicles and various electronic devices. They are often viewed as a way to invest in the growing demand for renewable energy and advanced technology sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.68. 5,427,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,844,328. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.81. 900,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,769. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $137.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. 509,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,420. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 969,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

