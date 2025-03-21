Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – March 21st

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technology. These stocks provide investors with exposure to a cutting-edge field that promises transformative advances in computing power, albeit with a higher degree of risk due to the early stage of the technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,364,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,595,741. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,429,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,596. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 32,841,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,545,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Read More