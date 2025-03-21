Best Value Stocks To Research – March 21st

Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and FedEx are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are equities that appear to trade at a discount relative to their fundamental worth, often measured by metrics like price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. These stocks typically belong to well-established companies with stable earnings and dividends, and are favored by investors who believe the market has temporarily undervalued their true potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,280,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.54. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,855. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $531.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,186,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,686,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,386,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11.

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

NYSE:FDX traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,801,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,207. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 52-week low of $217.49 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

