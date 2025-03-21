BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Roth Mkm

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BGSF
BGSF Stock Down 12.7 %
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts expect that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BGSF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BGSF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.