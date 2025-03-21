Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,038.09, but opened at $1,079.31. Biglari shares last traded at $1,086.40, with a volume of 41 shares.

Biglari Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,029.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.12 million for the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

