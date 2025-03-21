BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. 12,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 7,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BHST shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get BioHarvest Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Stock Up 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioHarvest Sciences

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioHarvest Sciences stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.07% of BioHarvest Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioHarvest Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHarvest Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.