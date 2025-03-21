Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.99. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 292,200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 182,110 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

