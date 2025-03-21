Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Sells $11,973,484.44 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,733,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,442.29. The trade was a 67.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $1.88 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.52.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
