Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Sells $11,973,484.44 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,733,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,442.29. The trade was a 67.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $1.88 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.52.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,028,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,032,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

