Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a negative net margin of 115.49%.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

BLBX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 93,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,343. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

