Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 1,841,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 632,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of £9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

