Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OWL opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

